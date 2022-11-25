Moj successfully hosts the first ‘Moj DayOut’ for its creators in Hyderabad

Moj, India’s largest short video app, hosted an exclusive event Moj Day Out, in Hyderabad, for its talented creator community. Over 60 creators, certified through Moj for Creators (MFC) Academy (upskilling creator program), came together during this one-day event to collaborate and create exciting content. Popular creators who attended the event were Tarun Kumar, Maari Vicky, Madhuri Rathod, Saikrishna, Pallavi Ashwini, Mounika Nayak, Nagendra Babu, and Nikhil Sty, amongst others.

The event created an opportunity for up-and-coming content creators in Hyderabad to collaborate, assimilate learnings, and share useful insights to create optimal content. Recognizing Hyderabad's thriving creator community, Moj launched the hashtag #HyderabdiMiya to foster a stronger creator community and encourage the city's gifted youth to create popular, relevant content on a platform that allows them to monetize their talent. Creators shared their Moj for Creators (MFC) course experiences and learnings, as well as how they impacted and elevated their content creation. They also discussed viral content tricks and how to decode trends and use them to one's advantage. The creators were tasked with creating trending content using hashtags #banthipoolajanaki and #Irrukkupo, which saw quirky and cool content being created on the spot during the day of the event.

Speaking about the event, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj and ShareChat, said, “At Moj, we want to empower and encourage creators to fully realize and nurture their talent by providing the right tools and guidance. The purpose of the DayOut in Hyderabad was to provide a platform for our creator community in Telangana to interact, exchange ideas for future content collaborations and build a robust community, something that we value greatly. It was great to see so many people sign up for the event, and we are looking forward to seeing some exciting content and collaboration on Moj."

Popular Moj Creator Tarun Kumar, with over 5 million followers on Moj App, added, " I am grateful to Moj for creating such a fantastic initiative that allows us creators to meet our extended 'Moj fam' in the city with whom we share the passion of creating awesome content. We have so much to learn from one another; we get to share creative ideas, discover new trends, and explore ways to improve our content. It truly is the most rewarding way to expand our knowledge and improve our work."

Creators from various genres participated in community-building activities and showcased their talent and creative abilities during the day-long event at Studio Rangasthalam in Bachupally. The event also included zones with set-ups and backdrops for creating content in genres such as Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Dance, Comedy, and so on. Fun activities like ramp walking and interesting challenges based on viral ideas and songs gave the creators a fun way to showcase their talent while soaking in all the learning and knowledge they gained in the ideal collaborative environment.