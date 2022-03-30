Mohey Is Back With Another TVC #DulhanWaaliFeeling Featuring Alia Bhatt

Paving the way for wedding season, Mohey, India’s leading bridal wear brand has launched a new campaign #DulhanWaaliFeeling featuring the young and beloved superstar Alia Bhatt. In keeping with the tradition of Dulhan Waali Feeling the campaign is fuelled by the emotions of the bride who recounts her memories with her parents and her apprehensions as she embarks upon a new journey in her new home and family. With a refreshingly new approach, the film shows a small, but significant gesture of respect towards women in a society that could create a change. Highlighting the bridal speech in the film, Alia embodies the bride of today who is determined and confident, and knows what she wants.

As part of the film, Mohey's brand ambassador Alia Bhatt shares her feelings in her wedding speech at the reception and describes how her family encouraged her by not applying typical societal rules to her. She delivers a token of appreciation to her parents for having trusted her to be a responsible, sensible person, and now she hopes her new family and partner will also show her the same respect as her parents did for her.

We believe in progressive communication, and our main goal in making this film was to deliver a powerful voice of the new age woman, and inspire women who believe to be independent, confident, and finding their place in marital life equally, said Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited

Adding to the thought, the very revered Alia Bhatt shared, “I absolutely love the film that we have shot together with Mohey. The film has captured the notion that brides of today should have the freedom to be themselves and should be loved for who she is regardless of the circumstances.”

The campaign is conceptualized and executed by the Director of Shreyansh Innovations, Shreyansh Baid expressed ‘’In keeping with the spirit and positioning of Manyavar, we have tried yet again to voice the feelings of a modern-day bride. There is no better person to deliver this message of freedom and choice than Alia Bhatt. The bride of today wants to operate from a place of assurance and love and that's what's the ad stands for. The overwhelming positive response among young women for this ad is heartwarming for us."