Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Crowned Winner, Miss India Adline Castelino Is 3rd Runner-up

Andrea Meza, Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, beating contestants from 74 other countries. Miss India Adline Castelino, was declared the third at the beauty pageant held on Sunday night.

This is the third Miss Universe victory for Mexico, with Ximena Navarrete and Lupita Jones being declared winners in 2010 and 1991, respectively.

The 69th edition of the event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Cul. Singer Luis Fonsi of "Despacito" fame performed at the three-hour competition.

The 26-year-old Meza was crowned 2019 winner and her predecessor - Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, as mentioned in the Miss Universe pageant website.

While Brazil's Julia Gama, 28, became the first runner-up, Janick Maceta (27) from Peru finished third.

Castelino, 22, was congratulated by Miss Diva Universe India via its official Twitter page.

"India places 3rd Runner Up at @MissUniverse! Our hearts are filled with immense pride for our LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, @AdlineCastelino who has done such an exceptional job at the Miss Universe Pageant! We couldn't have asked for a better representative than you," the post read.

The pageant was earlier cancelled in 2020 for the first time in the pageant's history due to the coronavirus pandemic.