Migraine and Headache Awareness Month 2021: Tips to Tackle This Most Painful Condition

Frequent headaches and migraines are common occurrences that can disrupt normal life for scores of people. The pain can range from mild to severe, and it may worsen with physical activity.

This leads to the question: What factors influence headache and migraine frequency? An underlying health condition could be the cause, in which case professional medical help should be sought right away. Is lifestyle, however, a factor in frequency if overall health is not an issue?



Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

The month of June is designated as Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. Migraine and Headache Awareness Week was expanded to Migraine and Headache Awareness Month by the National Headache Association in 2012.

This day is dedicated to raising awareness of this condition to improve happiness, health, and comfort for those who are affected. "A New Era of Care" is the theme for Migraine and Headache Awareness Month this year.

“There is currently no cure for migraine,” Wendy Bohmfalk, Chairperson of the MHAM Committee, said, “but we are in the midst of a renaissance of novel treatments, therapies, and approaches to managing the disease.”

“If you've been suffering in silence, now is the moment to stand up, be educated, and seek help. She went on to say, "You might just transform your life."

The National Headache Foundation stated: "This June, join the flock (flamboyance) to honor someone you care about who suffers from migraine sickness or a headache problem. To “adopt” flamingos for everyone on your list, go to our donation page. #JoinTheFlock #MHAM #MHAM2021 "



Impact of Lifestyle on Migraine

Human health can be significantly influenced by one's lifestyle. You'll likely acquire a migraine as a result of your unhealthy lifestyle. Similarly, establishing healthy lifestyle changes may aid in the management of migraines. The following are some proposed lifestyle changes: