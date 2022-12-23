Meet Rohan Shreshtha, first Indian photographer to shoot Lionel Messi

After his recent shoot with Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart, Rohan Shreshtha bags yet another win by becoming the first Indian photographer to shoot with football legend, Lionel Messi for his ‘WhiteTseries’.

Being well-acknowledged in the industry for his white t-shirt series and black background portraits, Rohan released Messi’s pictures after witnessing Argentina’s well-deserved win at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. While having worked with Bollywood and Indian personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, etc, he has now expanded his portfolio globally by collaborating with Lionel Messi and Kevin Hart.

Commenting on this, Celebrity Photographer Rohan Shrestha commented, “We shot these images a month and a half ago but I waited for him to win the World Cup to put them up. As anxiety and nervousness spread through me, I told myself one thing ‘be the photographer and not the fan’. Having this opportunity to shoot with the GOAT was the highlight of 2022 and possibly my entire career.”

Releasing the exclusive portraits on his Instagram account, Rohan also quoted, “After the shoot, I had the chance to speak with him and his team. Messi was then informed that I was a huge fan and that's when he came up to me and hugged me."