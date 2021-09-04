Meet Hannah Sim, An Oxfam Trailwalker Who Has Turned Fitness Into A Social Mission

Hannah Sim is an inspiring trainer and influencer with more than 10 international fitness certifications to her name. As a personal trainer, group exercise, and lifestyle management coach, she also has the goodwill of thousands of individuals, she has helped to get fitter.

You may have also seen her in various ad films, modeling for brands like Samsung, Godrej, Pepperfry, and tons of others. This level of success however did not come easy to her but what held her in good stead was the motto “If you don’t want to do something you will find excuses, but if you want to do something, you will find a way!”

She found this sense of purpose early in life when she tackled her personal weight-loss journey as a challenge.

Hannah weighed over 90 kilos as a teenager but then worked her way out from this phase by studying fitness with unwavering focus. She started running marathons, training in CrossFit, learning aerial silks, lifting weights, and taking classes in Zumba and martial arts.

She says, “Fitness should be as intrinsic to our routine as brushing our teeth. My personal journey has taught me that fitness, just like life, can never be one-dimensional. That is why associating repeatedly with Oxfam Trailwalker has been so rewarding because here I am not just aiming to get fitter but also doing my bit to make the world a better place.”

Even though she has achieved multiple honours as a fitness icon from the American Council Of Sports Medicine, The International Health Sports And Fitness Festival (IHFF), and has also won the 100km Oxfam Trailwalker, Mumbai, she remains committed to the larger meaning of a healthy society.

She says, “I may be internationally certified in various fitness domains but I realise that a society needs a lot more to be really healthy. We need equal opportunities and social and economic equity to make our world better and that is what Oxfam tries to do via its many initiatives.”

The theme of this year’s Oxfam Trailwalker Challenge, #walkinmyshoes has moved her deeply and she says, “It is no secret that the second wave of COVID-19 hit India’s marginalized communities the hardest. As they continue to struggle to get affordable healthcare and livelihood opportunities, they are also having to deal with severe discrimination. Oxfam’s fundraising ‘Walkathon for a Cause’ hopes to change this and I feel privileged to help in whatever way I can.”

She adds that she is also amplifying this message to encourage more people to join the walkathon and says, “All of us can be the change we want to see in the world, and watching others suffer from the sidelines is no longer an option.”

Despite being virtual, the challenge is designed to test physical endurance but still lets participants decide their own pace. They can walk either for 100 km in 10 days or cover 50 km/ 25 km in 10 days.

Registration of the Oxfam Trailwalker Virtual-Challenge has started from 2 August 2021 onwards and participants can choose one or both slots of the challenge at this link https://virtualtrailwalker.oxfamindia.org/. The first slot will start from 17-26 September and the second slot will be from 1-10 October.