Medimix Launches Total Care Shampoo with Natural Ingredients

Bangalore: Medimix, the flagship brand from the renowned AVA group, has announced the launch of its new hair care product, Total Care Shampoo. Enriched with natural ingredients, Medimix Total Care Shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

Medimix Total Care Shampoo is a thoughtful combination of nine natural herbs and other essential ingredients which include Neem, Rosemary oil, Liquorice, Tea tree oil, Datura, Wild ginger, Wheat protein, Bakuchi and Apple cider vinegar. This blend of natural ingredients in a unique formulation helps in minimizing hair fall, controlling dandruff and also helps in conditioning the hair.

While Neem, Rosemary oil and Liquorice are known to strengthen hair and reduce hair fall, Tea tree oil, Datura and Wild ginger contain properties that help in fighting dandruff. This triple-action shampoo also contains Wheat protein, Bakuchi and Apple cider vinegar that conditions the hair, giving it a long-lasting freshness

Speaking on the launch of this new haircare product, Mrs. Lanchana Vivek, Director, AVA Cholayil Health Care PVT LTD said, “We are delighted to launch Medimix Total Care Shampoo in South India. This product is the result of our understanding of the needs of our consumers for a product that not only fights hair fall and dandruff but also has conditioning benefits. We are confident that the ever-evolving consumers will benefit from this high-performance product that packs three benefits into one product.”

Commenting on the launch, Mrs. Pratheeksha Anoop, Director, AVA Cholayil Health Care PVT LTD said, “This Southern foray of Medimix Total Care Shampoo comes at a time where there is an increased trust and confidence in natural ingredients amongst consumers. Strongly rooted in Ayurveda, Medimix Total Care Shampoo uses the goodness of nine natural ingredients and is safe for all hair types.”

