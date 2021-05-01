May Day 2021 Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status Message, Images

International Labour Day or May Day is celebrated on May 1 every year in many parts of the world. On this day, the achievements of labourers in many countries including India, and their contribution to the development of the country are honoured. This day is a holiday in many countries of the world. On this occasion, people associated with trade unions organize rallies and meetings and also raise voices for their rights. However, because of the pandemic, such events will not be held.

Since May Day is an important occasion for the working class, we have gathered some wishes and messages to send greetings. Here are quotes by sone eminent personalities on labour day:

“The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.” – Mother Teresa

Celebrate workers; celebrate the existence and growth of every nation. Happy Workers’ Day!

A worker is a creator and a great asset to every nation. Happy Workers’ Day

“Without labour, nothing prospers.” – Sophocles

“No human masterpiece has been created without great labour.” – Andre Gide

Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed. Happy Labour Day.

“Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.” – Booker T. Washington