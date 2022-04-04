Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels unveils exclusive menu With specials from Master Chef Australia 2017 Winner Diana Chan

Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels, Marriott International’s acclaimed delivery program has collaborated with Master Chef Diana Chan. As part of this exclusive association, Diana will be seen curating 5 special dishes which will feature in the Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels menu at the JW Marriott hotels in India. The association with Diana Chan and Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels celebrates yet another pursuit of innovation and excellence in the world of F&B.

Taking the association, a notch higher, Marriott Bonvoy members, can redeem their points and attend an exclusive masterclass in addition to earning bonus points on every delivery. This once in a lifetime experience will be led and hosted by Master Chef Diana Chan. It will be an interactional virtual session with members in attendance. During the virtual session, Diana will be seen curating Top 5 distinguished dishes and will also be seen talking about her journey and career in the field of cooking. In addition, she will reveal her extraordinary culinary skills and share her insights on acclaimed cooking techniques.

Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “At Marriott International it is consistently our endeavour to provide innovations across all our offerings. Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels our online food delivery platform has been a huge success. To ensure we keep it relevant and fresh we have partnered with the famous culinary genius MasterChef Australia winner Diana Chan to provide our customers with her specialty curated dishes for a period of 2 months across all our JW Marriott hotels in India. She lends her special techniques and her secret ingredients to really elevate the flavors through the dishes. Diana has spent hours training our chefs to reproduce the dishes to perfection. As the new ways of doing business emerges post the pandemic these kind of inter continent mesh of talent will be an explosion for the F&B industry and we are excited to pioneer it.”

This limited time menu will be available for order through Marriott Bonvoy on wheels across the following JW Marriott hotels in India – JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, JW Marriott Pune, JW Marriott Kolkata, JW Marriott Chandigarh, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity & JW Marriott Bengaluru.