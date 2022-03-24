Manyavar Launches a Series of Films on Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye featuring Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Manyavar, India’s leading celebration wear brand is back with their new films under the campaign #Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Standing tall on the idea of establishing a simple yet impactful message on why it is important to dress in Indian wear has been echoed beautifully through the new ad films. The essential philosophy of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye ’ in the inimitable style of Mr Bachchan highlights a relatable grouse of the guests attending the wedding function.

The series of films has a rib-tickling take on different situations that take place in Indian weddings like the guest getting excluded from the picture if one is not dressed in Indian, or a relative getting jealous from the elder sibling as the invitee present at the wedding only praises him because he is dressed in Indian or people treating one as the CEO of the company in a wedding as he is not appropriately dressed for the occasion. The beautiful integration of the narration with each story expressed by Mr. Bachchan urges the audience on ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ when one is attending weddings to avoid feeling alienated.

Commenting on the association, Mr Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “Manyavar has always been a brand that showcases the nuances and beauty of the Indian culture. The new digital films are aimed at everyone who believes in the magic of celebration. Mr. Bachchan with his narrative and screen presence has put soul into the idea of #TaiyaarHokarAaiye and we are confident it will be a widely accepted and celebrated phenomena amongst our target groups.”

Expressing his happiness on this, Mr Amitabh Bachchan said “I am delighted to be part of the #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign which not only glorifies the cultures and traditions of India but also encourages the consumer to don Indian wear to enhance their personality.’’

Manayavar brings the best fashion wedding collection to dress up your finest on the main day. The collection will give the grooms stylish makeover that will make their day fashionably special. With sophisticated embroidery work to expert craftsmanship and design, Manyavar is all you need amp your style quotient.

Vedant Fashions also offers its range of wedding and celebration wear for women, through Mohey, and caters to the entire family with its regional heritage brand, Mebaz.