ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Offers Complete Healthcare Insurance Plan With Better Coverage, Better Control, Better Care

Bangalore: ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, today announced the launch of the ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime’ plan. This new plan is not just a health insurance plan but a Complete Healthcare Insurance plan as it not only covers all types of hospitalization expenses but also comes with revolutionary features such “Cashless OPD” coverage for a doctor consultation, prescribed diagnostic tests and pharmacy expenses, It covers “Non-medical Expenses” to ensure there are zero deductions towards non-medical items during hospitalization and many more such enticing benefits.

Speaking about the product launch, Mr. Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited said, At ManipalCigna, we have always been at the forefront in meeting the consumer’s needs and whenever we have come up with any new product, we have ensured that our product addresses the core issues which our customers are facing. This time too we conducted a thorough research and identified some of the major issues which the customers are facing and expect solutions from health experts like us. For example, in India, out-patient department expenses which includes doctor consultations, lab tests and pharmacy expenses accounts for nearly 62% of healthcare costs, not only that, non-medical expenses amount to around 10% to 12% of the overall hospitalization bills that are paid as out of pocket. Our new ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime takes a step further in our commitment and offers cashless services even for OPD expenses to provide total healthcare protection, it comes with industry first feature Switch Off that allows customers to switch off the cover while travelling abroad from 2nd year onwards, for a maximum period of 30 days in a policy year and most importantly the plan covers all hospitalization expenses whether medical or non-medical to take care of customer’s everyday healthcare needs.”

Sikdar further added, “The Product also has a specific plan, for lives suffering from the medical conditions such as Diabetes, Obesity, Asthma, high Blood Pressure and high Cholesterol. These customers need not wait for long, as the pre-existing disease waiting period for these listed conditions is only 90 days. ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime is a truly comprehensive plan offering customized healthcare solutions to safeguard the customers from all types of healthcare expenses even beyond hospitalization and offers sum insured of up to 1 crore with lifetime renewability, so that customers get Better Coverage, Better Control and Better Care in true sense without any financial worries.”

ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime’ plan comes in three different variants – ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Protect’ for overall hospitalization expenses; ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Advantage’ provides cashless OPD coverage in addition to the hospitalization expenses ; and ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Active’ for lives suffering from the medical conditions such as Diabetes, Obesity, Asthma, high Blood Pressure and high Cholesterol.

The new ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime plan offers some PRIME features, including:

BETTER COVERAGE

> Zero Deductions towards Non-Medical expenses, to cover all your hospitalization expenses whether medical or non-medical because why should you pay if you are truly covered.

> An OPD that’s PAID for, yes, that too, because health issues don’t have to escalate to hospitalization every time.

BETTER CONTROL

> Unlimited restoration up to 100% of sum insured, your coverage restores to 100% of Sum Insured, every time you use it, any number of times whether for related or unrelated illnesses, because a coverage should mean full coverage always. Applicable from 2nd claim onwards

> The power to Switch Off, your health insurance from 2nd year onwards, for up to 30 days while travelling abroad and get discount on your renewal premium.

> 1 year Premium Waiver, on renewal policy premium due to Accidental Death or if diagnosed with any of the listed Critical Illnesses.

> Freedom to choose Any room category, suite or above, as you deem fit

BETTER CARE

> Annual health check-up, from 1st year onwards for all the adults insured to take the utmost care of your health, not just in illness but in wellness too

> Wellness program, earn attractive rewards of up to 20% of your base premium for completing the number of predefined steps towards wellness in a day. Use these reward points towards a discount on your renewal premium.