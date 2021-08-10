Mangala Gowri Vrat 2021: Dates, Puja Procedure, Mantras To Chant

Shravan or Sawan is the fifth month of the solar Hindu calendar. Hindus consider this month as sacred and devotees of Lord Shiva observe a day-long fast on all Mondays. People offer prayers to Lord Shiva and His consort Goddess Gowri. All Tuesdays in the month of Shravan are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, so devotees also observe fast on all Tuesdays. Today is the first Mangala Gowri Vrat day of Shravan 2021.

Mangala Gowri Vrat 2021 Dates:

Shravana Begins (South): August 9, 2021, Monday

First Mangala Gowri Vrat: August 10, 2021, Tuesday

Second Mangala GowriVrat: August 17, 2021, Tuesday

Third Mangala Gowri Vrat: August 24, 2021, Tuesday

Fourth Mangala Gowri Vrat: August 31, 2021, Tuesday

Fifth Mangala Gowri Vrat: September 7, 2021, Tuesday

Shravana Ends: September 7, 2021, Tuesday

Mangala Gowri Puja Procedure:

The method of doing Mangala Gowri puja differs from place to place. Offering prayers with pure heart by lighting a lamp is more than enough.

Here are the things required to do puja:

An image or idol of Goddess Gowri (Goddess Parvati)

Kalasham

Rice

Cloth folded like a pyramid

Cotton or flower garland

Coconut

Fruits and flowers

Procedure:

Take a plate and pour rice onto it. Then keep either kalasham filled with water or rice; add turmeric, and kumkum to it. Then place a coconut on it, coated with turmeric. After that place, a cloth folded like a pyramid on coconut. Decorate the coconut with the picture of Goddess Gowri with turmeric, kumkum, and flowers. One can put a garland made of flowers or a cotton thread on the pyramid. Light the lamps and pray to the Goddess. Offer prasad to the Goddess.

Mantra to chant during Pratishta of Mangala Gauri idol:

Mama Putra Poutra Sowbhagya Vruddhyarthe, Shri Mangala Gauri Preetyartham, Panchavarsha Paryantham Mangala Gowri Vrathamaham Karishye

Mangala Gauri Dhyana Mantra:

Kumkumagaru lipthangaam Sarvabharana Bhushithaam

Neelakantapriyaam Gaureem Vandeham Mangalaahvaayaam

Vishesha Arghya Mantram:

Poojaa sampoornathartham thu gandha pushpakshathai saha

Vishesharghyam mayaa datto mama soubhaya hethave

Sri Mangala gauryai namaha

Vayana Daana Mantram:

Anna Kanchuki Samyuktam Sahasraphala dakshinaam

Vayanam Gauri Vipraya Dadaami preethaye thava

Soubhagyaarogya Kamaanaam sarva sampathsamruddaye

Gauree Gireesha thushtyartham Vayanam thei dadaamyaham

