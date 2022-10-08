Magnolia Bakery Opens First Store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Magnolia Bakery, popular for its freshly baked desserts, including cupcakes, cakes, pies, cheesecakes, icebox desserts, cookies and its signature banana pudding, is opening its first Indian store to customers in Hyderabad on the 14th of October 2022. Since it first opened its doors on Bleecker Street in NYC’s West Village in 1996, the brand has been delighting patrons with its warm, inviting décor, baked-from-scratch desserts and beautifully decorated cakes and cupcakes.

Brought to India by Spago Foods in 2019, the new store in Hyderabad is Magnolia Bakery’s first outlet outside of Bangalore city in India. Today, Magnolia Bakery has corporately-owned locations in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles in the United States, with franchise locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Amman, Doha, Manila, and Istanbul internationally.

“We are so excited to open our firstMagnolia Bakery store in Hyderabad. Since we first opened in Bangalore we got a lot of enquiries from people in Hyderabad and requests checking to see if we could deliver to the city, expanding to this city seemed like a natural next step. We are always looking at growing the brand’s presence in the Indian market and are thrilled to have opened our first store outside of Bangalore,” says Zonu Reddy, Partner at Spago Foods, Magnolia Bakery India Franchise.

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, road number 45 Jubilee Hills, the 3,000 sq. ft space offers guests the chance to enjoy freshly-baked dessert at one of the 23 tables, watch cupcake and cake icers beautifully decorating cakes and cupcakes or take photos in front of the store’s mural.

The mural features caricatures of Hyderabad’s Char Minar & monolithic Buddha statue, along with New York City’s Statue of Liberty&iconic yellow taxis coupled with the brand’s iconic banana pudding, cupcakes, and cake slices. This art created in store represents how Magnolia Bakery is bringing a taste of New York to Hyderabad.

Talking further about the opening of Magnolia Bakery in Hyderabad, partner at Spago Foods, Nischay Jayeshankar says, “Opening Magnolia Bakery in Hyderabad was a great choice. With a well-travelled customer base and we believe the city’s great energy and enthusiasm for foods, drinks and desserts will give Magnolia Bakery lots of love. We have worked very closely with the New York team to ensure the same quality of scrumptious goodies are brought to the Indian market, as they are in the United States.”