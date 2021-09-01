M•A•C Cosmetics Names Bollywood Star Bhumi Pednekar As Its First Brand Ambassador In India

M·A·C Cosmetics India has named beloved Bollywood film star Bhumi Pednekar as its first Brand Ambassador in India. Throughout a long-term partnership starting in September, Bhumi can be seen as the face of M·A·C’s key campaigns and collections in India, elevating premium artistry and translating contemporary expression of glamour to makeup lovers around the country.

Never afraid to break the mold and express herself in entirely new ways, Bhumi is a natural fit for a brand like M·A·C which celebrates individuality and self-expression above all else. She brings alive MAC’s ambition to inspire millions of young Indian girls, as she has always believed in the power of beauty as a positive process that promotes self-love and embraces flaws. “Freedom comes from recognizing you are beautiful outside of beauty standards” – a motto the millennial star lives by and advocates to her young fans as well.

Furthermore, the partnership will bring her ardent love for makeup and trends to life as she will team up with Sonic Sarwate, Global Senior Artist M·A·C Cosmetics India, to showcase her stunning signature and versatile looks from bold to “no-makeup” makeup to vibrant and colorful ones; sharing beauty secrets, skincare regimens, and lifestyle with M·A·C fans as she currently does on her social media feed for those looking to get creative with makeup.

“Being the first-ever brand ambassador for M·A·C in India is an honor and a dream come true! Bhumi said, “As a teenager obsessed with the idea of beauty, for me to actually be able to own M·A·C products made me feel like I’ve really achieved something in life. I’m so excited to be working with a brand whose values & ethics resonate so strongly with me & I look forward to having an amazing journey with M·A·C!”

“We’re so excited to have Bhumi become the face of M·A·C in India,” says Karen Thompson, Brand Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics India. “In addition to her passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to Bhumi’s strong point of view and message of inclusivity. She epitomizes our brand values and serves as an inspiration to girls everywhere who dare to dream.”

Since its founding in 1984, the leading professional makeup authority has teamed up with fierce tastemakers like Bhumi to create conversations and trends larger than beauty to represent diversity as well as the uniqueness of women.