NASA confirmed that the last lunar eclipse will take place on November 8 for the year 2022. While the last Solar eclipse took place on October 25, the last and longest lunar eclipse will take place on Tuesday, November 8.

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area. Learn more: https://t.co/zetjapudzV pic.twitter.com/PJ0AuQrfEC — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 27, 2022

The first thing that comes to one's mind is the do’s and don’ts to be followed during a lunar eclipse as per Hindu traditions. Apart from what should not be done during eclipses, tradition says that eclipses are bad for pregnant women and has prescribed certain rules to be followed by expectant mothers. Special care should be taken during the duration of the eclipse for the well-being of the baby and the mother.

The first rule or restriction is that pregnant women should not step out of their houses during the eclipse as it could harm their unborn child and may lead to premature labour.

Another rule is that she should not sleep during the eclipse time. Now we are not sure how that’s possible as the woman needs rest. But however, this time around the eclipse will last only for 1 hour and 25 minutes approximately, and that too in the evening hours. This rule can be missed for the year 2022.

Pregnant women should not eat or drink anything during this phase for the safety of the unborn child. Once again with the eclipse lasting for less than two hours in the evening, the pregnant lady can eat or drink anything before the eclipse starts.

Covering windows and doors to prevent the rays from entering the house. This is more apt for the solar eclipse, but it won't do any harm if the curtains are drawn for two hours before and after the eclipse.

Do not keep or use sharp equipment during eclipses. Not sure why a pregnant woman would use such tools, so there is no harm in following this rule shouldn't be a problem either. If you look at the scientific reasoning behind this is that it becomes dark when there is an eclipse, particularly a solar one. So to prevent any accidents pregnant women are told to refrain from using sharp equipment to avoid accidents.

Once the eclipse is over, she has to take a bath. This can be followed as it is always good to have a bath in the evening hours. It's relaxing and the expectant mother can take a light bath which is refreshing at the same time in accordance with the rules.

An eclipse is a natural phenomenon and whether it has any impact on pregnancy is purely a personal belief. To practice these old-age traditions are completely one’s own choice...

