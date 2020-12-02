Owning a property is an excellent choice, it has many benefits including giving it for rent as well as a way to build wealth over time. However, owning a home can be a very difficult task and involves a lot of costs and expenses with it. You also may need some help for buying a property and help you do some cost-benefit analysis before owning a property, husblog.dk has the perfect guide for all the benefits and costs you need to know before buying a home.

Keep in mind that there are a lot of costs and expenses incurred if you own a house. Here is a list of homeownership expenses you need to know:

1. Mortgage payment.

Before buying a home or a property, you may have to get a mortgage if you don’t have enough funds. Mortgage is a loan given to you by the bank for a long period of time. After you buy a home using that mortgage, you need to pay a percentage of it back to the bank, be it monthly or yearly.

2. Property tax

Each country has a different policy for property tax. Different people pay different amount of property tax, each year, depending on where they live. Some people have to pay more property tax than others. If you have paid for the house using mortgage, you have to pay your property tax with the mortgage payment each month to the bank and then the bank will pay your entire property tax bill.

3. Homeowner insurance

After people buy property, they make sure that they have homeowner insurance. Homeowner insurance is a kind of insurance where the insurance companies cover you in case of any catastrophic events such as fires. This insurance is also paid on a monthly basis. However, some insurances don’t cover everything and you may need to read their policy first before paying for the homeowner insurance.

4. Mortgage insurance

Buying a home is a big investment, so you will need large funds before buying a home. For that you need to get a mortgage. Sometimes, your mortgage lender will require you to get a mortgage insurance if your down payment is less than 20 percent. Mortgage insurance covers the lender if you don’t or can’t pay your mortgage.

5. Escrow account

Escrow accounts usually includes property taxes, homeowner and mortgage insurance. Normally, you are required to deposit some funds at the start to make sure that if you can’t cover up the costs on time, there are savings your mortgage lender can use. In some cases, it also acts as your savings if the costs are less than what your lender had estimated.

6. Maintenance

Maintenance is one the biggest expense. When you buy a home, over time you will need to maintain it to give it a new look again. Maintenance costs include repairing air filters as well as repairing your roof.

Make sure you make a budget since there are so many expenses in owning a home.