On its nineteenth anniversary, Shrishti Art Gallery is delighted to invite you for an art exhibition titled "License to Laugh", on 13 March 2021 at 6:30pm at Shrishti Art Gallery. This exhibition features eight artists from across the country and includes some of the top contemporary artists in the country like Chitra Ganesh and Thukral & Tagra.

The exhibition is curated by Lina Vincent and the concept note is below. This exhibition is a come back to life after the pandemic, to shake up the current feelings of malaise and bring together art that navigates a space of irony and humor in contemporary times.

Also, be prepared to laugh as we bring to you Vivek Muralidharan, a stand-up comedian to tickle your funny bones for 30 minutes.

This is an invite only event and with confirmed participation by high profile guests including Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu, Sushmitha Konidela, Sirish Allu, Allu Bobby, Satish Reddy and many others.

“Sometimes laughter hurts, but humour and mockery are our only weapons”. -Cabu (pen name of Jean Cabut), cartoonist and co-founder of Charlie Hebdo (13 Jan 1938-2015)

After an extended period of disorientation, and complex navigation of the ‘new normal’, ‘License to Laugh’ is an exhibition that brings together artworks which attempt to alter perceptions, and shift our view towards humour and satire. Art has the power to heal, to envision lightness even in the midst of grim reality; more than anything it can create escapes into worlds of the artists imagination.

The artists in the exhibition, most of whom have not been showcased before in Hyderabad, bring together styles that reference popular culture and outsider art: graphic visual vocabularies of comics, cartoons, animation, graffiti and posters, as well as legacies of domestic aesthetics, bazaar art and games. The exhibition explores the scope of these visual devices and compositional frameworks that lend themselves to humour, and the expression of multi-layered narratives.

The eight artists have used varied points of departure in addressing the theme, from satirical views of adulthood and growing up, to the employment of game-play as a means of personal and collective understanding of contemporary crises; from witty commentaries on gender roles and the re-visioning of woman-hood, to unravelling memories and fantasies through acts of ‘making’.

License to Laugh is about questioning our present times, of giving ourselves the chance to be light-hearted and irreverent – to see the existence, and possibilities of humour even in the darkest of ages.

