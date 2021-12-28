Lee Pharma Develops Natural Product for Post Viral Infections Like Coronavirus

Hyderabad based company-Lee Health Domain has launched a potent nutraceutical product with a synergetic combination of naturally derived ingredients with potent anti-inflammatory action as adjuvant therapy for getting relief from joint pains, fatigue, and neuropathic pain like burning, numbness, or tingling sensation usually in hands arms, palms, legs or feet associated with post-viral infections such as coronavirus. The oral tablet formulation is released in the market under the brand name ACTOKIN.

The company informed that ACTOKIN is a blend of potent nutraceutical ingredients like Collagen, Curcumin complex, and Boswellia Serrata extract which can be used in the place of pain killers without any side effects.

Collagen and Boswellia Serrata act as strong anti-inflammatory agents by inducing oral tolerance to pathological immune responses. Curcumin exerts antiviral activity against many types of enveloped viruses and inhibits the production, release of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α, and chemokines, which are involved in the process of pathological pain-says company director Leela Rani. A.

Recommended to take two tablets a day along with food for two to three weeks as adjuvant therapy to reduce the intensity of the disease during infection and to get relief from joint pains, fatigue and burning, and numbness sensation post-viral infections.

Also Read: How to Prevent Hepatitis B, The Silent Killer Among Children