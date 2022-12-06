Learn To Unleash the Power of Thoughts With IIT- IIM Alumnus Swami Mukundananda

We all share the same aspirations, to achieve true happiness, perfect love, professional excellence, sound finances, health and well-being. Unfortunately, life often present us with setbacks and failures on our platter. The challenges are further compounded, since situations present themselves first, while the wisdom for handling them is learnt later. Thus, learning comes the hard way through bitter experiences. Would it not be nice if we could equip ourselves in advance and thereby make good choices?

This can be accomplished by gaining knowledge across the critical areas of our life: health, profession, spirituality, relationships and finances. By effectively managing these five dimensions of our existence, the other aspects of life would automatically get upgraded. Hence learning actionable techniques and methods to address these key areas can help us reform, enrich, and beautify our life experiences.

The very first of such life-transforming technique is to develop the skill of thinking. Everything we do and experience begins with thinking. If our thoughts are virtuous, energetic, and joyous, we develop a noble character and perform heroic actions. Conversely, when we allow our mind to delve on immoral, abject, and bitter emotions, we unavoidably set ourselves up for a wretched existence.

Very few people in the world pay attention to this sequence of causation. They grapple with improving their actions, only to see their self-developmental efforts undone by impure thoughts. Our mind mass produces 60,000 thoughts every day. Currently, most of us experience their production in an uncontrolled quantity and with an appalling quality. Hence, if we focus on transforming our thinking, even a fraction of our efforts would yield incredible results across all areas of life.

Swami Mukundananda is an IIT-IIM alumnus, national bestselling author and a world-renowned teacher of spirituality, yoga and meditation.

