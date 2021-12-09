Leading fashion brands partner with BlueKaktus to meet the rising demand

New Delhi: If the fashion industry had the word of the year, ‘transformation’ seems to be the judicious word to describe the industry’s journey in the past 18 months. During this period, techceleration (tech-led acceleration) has drastically changed the fashion industry. Considering the rise in demand for a digital solution,BlueKaktus, India's leading fashion and lifestyle supply chain software, has partnered with top fashion brands to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. Through its technology solution suites, BlueKaktus is helping firms achieve operational excellence, even with COVID-19 restrictions and consequent lockdowns in place.

With masses settling in the 'new normal,' the apparel brands are witnessing a surge in sales, which is leading to an increase in demand. BlueKaktus is playing an increasingly critical role in the end-to-end supply chain. It is empowering apparel firms to transform and demonstrate enough flexibility, speed, and agility to navigate through the evolving times.

Gunish Jain, CEO, BlueKaktus said, "So far this year, we've witnessed an improvement in shopping sentiments as compared to the previous year. In order to scale & sustain growth with improved performance, onboarding the right technology will be the winning shot for the apparel industry. We, at BlueKaktus, enable manufacturing, sourcing, and retailing companies to improve their lead times, costs, and performance through our technology solution suites. Our platform has boosted the productivity of our partners, providing a superior experience to the end-consumers."

Anindya Ray, Chief Sourcing Officer, Arvind Fashion Limited said, "The sourcing suite by BlueKaktus has helped us gain significant visibility in our supply chain. Both our vendors and sourcing team are now available on a single platform, which has helped us cut lead times and improve our sourcing team's productivity and product quality. We see BlueKaktus as an integral part of our strategy as it enables fast deliveries and allows us to react quickly to dynamic market conditions."

Deepak Ahuja, Head - Sourcing and QA, Max Fashions India, Landmark group said, BlueKaktus has enabled digitalization of our supply chain with visibility into production status and quality. This has enabled our teams to be more efficient and helped our vendors to be better aligned with our business objectives. Thereby enabling a transparent, flexible and reliable supply chain.”

By FY26, the Indian Textile and apparel industry is expected to grow to US$ 190 billion. Investing in digital platforms provides apparel companies tangible benefits with an entirely digitized value chain. BlueKaktus, with its digitized Single Source of Truth (SSOT) platform, brings total transparency of data across internal and external stakeholders leading to cohesive supply chain control and orchestration. The company is also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to drive real-time information, eliminate time-consuming tasks, analyze various scenarios and ensure timely deliverables.

By bringing all the stakeholders on a single platform, BlueKaktus is enabling significantly high efficiencies in the entire fashion supply chain. Every month, the company facilitates the sourcing of products worth $120 million via its platform. With 20 years of domain knowledge of the industry, BlueKaktus is working with more than 1800 vendors and has incorporated industry best practices by automating operational processes. Committed to supporting sustainable fashion, BlueKaktus helps brands and manufacturers cut down inventory levels by 30-40%.