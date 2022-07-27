LEAD Helps Small Town Students Score Big In CBSE Class 10 exams

In a proud moment for LEAD-powered schools across India, the 2022 batch of Class 10 students has broken records by achieving the highest levels of academic excellence in the CBSE Board exams. Despite beginning at a low level because of Covid-driven learning losses, students showed a commendable 23% jump from beginning of the year to Board exam results. This was made possible by LEAD's rigorous Class 10 system that strengthens conceptual clarity, and includes deep practice and timely remedials. Moreover, 127 LEAD students have scored above 90% including M Sirisha, student of Stepping Stones School, West Godavari, Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh, who scored 93.2%.

LEAD transforms schools in tier 2+ towns by bridging the gap between the quality of education available in these towns, and India’s metros and large cities. LEAD empowers over 25,000 teachers to improve learning outcomes for more than 1.4 million students via deeply researched curriculum, internationally-benchmarked pedagogy and technology solutions contextualised for teaching-learning in affordable private schools. With LEAD, students gain confidence to succeed in life by building skills of the future such as communication, collaboration and critical thinking.

LEAD Co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said, “My heartiest congratulations to the 2022 graduating cohort of LEAD CBSE Class 10 students! The learning growth and excellent results achieved by these students validate that with school systems like LEAD, students in India’s small towns can also excel in academics, just like their peers in metros.”

LEAD offers an advanced CBSE curriculum for schools across India as well as state board programs for schools in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The curriculum is fully aligned to the latest guidelines prescribed by the respective boards and ensures that every child's education is truly holistic and includes national-level exposure.

ning that improves student learning outcomes and teacher performance in 3500+ schools across India. LEAD’s integrated system is available to schools in 400+ towns and cities across India, reaching 1.4 million+ students and empowering over 25,000 teachers. LEAD Powered Schools provide children with international standard education and national-level exposure for all-round growth, with a focus on helping them succeed in life.