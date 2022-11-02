Latest Fashion Trend: Benefits of Not Wearing A Bra

From the era of ‘Bra Burning’ in the 70s which was a feminist ritual to protest against the patriarchal system, to going ‘Bra Less’ for freedom in all sense, women have had to deal with this ‘inner piece’ of a garment to uphold their breasts and feminity. In the days of yore in India women wore a cloth piece around to hold them in place, while the European ones wore tight-fitting bodices. From here we have progressed to cotton bras, underwires, thick straps, bralettes, sports bras, etc. The idea was to keep them in place and shape and ensure that they don’t hang around or all over. Getting that one bra which fits properly is a quest for all and can do wonders for your breasts.

Over time from the many benefits of bras, we have progressed to the benefits of going bra less which has become the latest fashion trend of sorts among celebrities.

So before we address the benefits of not wearing a bra, we need to understand that it's not very comfortable for some to go without one. First and foremost would be that discomfort of how you would look without one in public and if someone is slightly more endowed and goes bra less could cause a wonder.

Some of the benefits could be:

-Improved breast skin condition -As bras absorb sweat and dirt from the skin, they can cause skin irritation and even acne or clogged pores.

-Increased blood flow-Most women feel constricted after wearing a bra for hours. This constriction can impede blood circulation to the chest and back, which can lead to aching back muscles.

-Enhanced muscular tone- Not wearing could improve the muscles and tone them up

-Not wearing a bra is also said to strengthen your breasts ( not sure how though)

-Gives you a sense of freedom and happiness

Then again ultimately, "to wear or not to wear " is completely up to you and your comfort, and the ease with which you can carry yourself without a bra in public. There is also no actual scientific evidence that bras are good or bad for your health.

BTW did you know that October 13 has been designated as National No Bra Day for the past eleven years? The idea behind this was to send out a message of raising awareness for the importance of breast cancer screening, recognising the symptoms of breast cancer, and regular self-examinations in the fight against breast cancer. How? By encouraging women to leave their bras at home on October 13th.

