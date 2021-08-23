This Kolkata Temple Serves Noodles, Chop Suey As Prasad

India is a country where different cultures and traditions are welcome. The diverse cultures we find across the country are proof. This makes India a desirable nation for many tourists from all over the world. People love to visit India as they will find unique people and unique traditions here. Take worship places, for example, everyone at every religious place gives a different item as Prasad. The most common item will be Laddu but what if e tell you, there is a place in India, where they serve noodles and chop suey as Prasad.

Yes, there is a city in India, where the temple priests will give you noodles and other Chinese items in Prasad. This is a Kali temple in Kolkata that serves Chinese food to those who come to pray. This temple in Kolkata's Tangra area makes for a good tourist attraction. The area is termed as “China Town.” In this area, you will find a beautiful blend of Kolkata and East Asia.

The Goddess kali temple in this Tibetian-style lane brings us a unique tradition. Here, the priests offer noodles, rice, chop suey, and other such dishes to the Goddess as Prasad. Even the traditions here are different from the regular Indian Hindu traditions. During festivals, you will smell the delightful aroma of Chinese incense sticks here.

History of the Temple

The history of this temple goes back roughly 80 years. For almost 60 years, Hindus would worship two granite stones with vermilion over them. This was before the temple was constructed. About 20 years ago, the temple was built with the help of funds given by Bengali and Chinese people.

According to the tale, a 10-year-old Chinese kid became very sick and nothing cured him. It was a hopeless situation. But one day his parents took him near the stones and laid him near them. They prayed for the boy's health and in a few days, the kid's health became better. It was a miracle. Since then that worship site became part of Chinese traditions as well. The temple now holds great significance for the Chinese population.