Hyderabad: The Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Association conducted a successful Knee Arthroscopy Cadaveric Workshop at Kamineni Hospitals, L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad, on 9 March 2023. The workshop provided an exceptional learning opportunity for attendees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to enhance their skills and knowledge of the latest surgical techniques in knee arthroscopy.

The workshop was conducted by experienced orthopaedic surgeons. It mainly focused on practical learning using advanced equipment and cadaveric specimens. There were lectures on a range of topics, such as Anatomic Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction, Postero Lateral Corner Reconstruction, Meniscal Injuries, Graft Harvesting Technique, Cartilage injuries of the Knee, Multi Ligament Reconstruction of the Knee, and Graft Selection for Knee Ligament Surgeries.

In the second half of the workshop, the attendees were given the opportunity to practice and refine their skills on cadaveric specimens under the guidance of expert instructors. The workshop aimed at creating awareness of keyhole surgeries which can result in less scarring and shorter recovery time, compared to traditional open surgery. Additionally, keyhole surgery can be performed on outpatient basis, meaning patients can return home on the same day as the surgery.

Dr. Roshan Wade, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Former Secretary of India Arthroscopy Society, said, "The workshop was an excellent platform for attendees to acquire hands-on knowledge in the latest surgical techniques in knee arthroscopy. The cadaveric specimens provided an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn and practice these techniques under expert guidance."

Speaking at the conference, Dr. P, S. Jaya Prasad, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, at Kamineni Hospitals, said, "It was an honour to host this workshop at Kamineni Hospitals. The workshop provided an excellent opportunity for attendees to gain practical knowledge of the latest surgical techniques in knee arthroscopy, and we are proud to have contributed to their professional development. We look forward to hosting more such workshops in the future, which will contribute to the advancement of medical education and patient care.”

Dr. Srinivas Kasha , Senior Orthopedic surgeon, Secretary of Telangana Orthopedic surgeons association , said, “The Knee Arthroscopy Cadaveric Workshop was a huge success. The attendees expressed their gratitude for the opportunity offered to learn and practice the latest surgical techniques. The workshop was attended by orthopaedic surgeons, residents, and medical students from different hospitals and medical colleges across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The workshop has set a benchmark in medical education and is expected to contribute to the advancement of patient care.”