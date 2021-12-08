KL Rahul is Face of ORRA Shaurya Collection For Men of Platinum Range

ORRA India’s leading and trusted brand of diamond jewellery launches the Shaurya collection of Men of Platinum with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The exquisite range offers tastefully curated pieces like Rings, Bracelets, Pendants and Chains. ORRA celebrates the cricketers’ confidence, character and class with this collection.

The new designs of the Shaurya collection are designed around the narrative that a strong character defines a man’s personality. The platinum range personifies such men, recognizing them as Men of Platinum, thereby positioning Platinum as the preferred metal of choice. The collection is aimed at men who have a penchant for non-traditional designs, while seeking value in the product.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA India said, We are delighted to launch our new Shaurya collection with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. He is the face of the Men of Platinum new collection. At ORRA we celebrate men for the choices they make and the values they stood by during tough times and KL Rahul is known for his resilience, perseverance, and steady growth.”

He further adds, with him, we also launch our new range of the Shaurya collection under our exciting Men of Platinum jewellery line. With a keen focus on simple and functional designs, the ‘Shaurya Collection’ is targeted at men who seek options in contemporary jewellery. Over the past few years, there has been a surge in demand for Platinum jewellery in the men’s segment. To meet the growing demands across markets, we have been aggressively working on expanding this portfolio with innovation and design taking precedence over everything.”

As a leading brand of diamond jewellery, ORRA offers a wide range of designs for men as a part of their men’s collection. At ORRA, men’s jewellery contributes to 50% of the overall platinum segment. The Shaurya collection will meet the accelerated demand for men’s jewellery market in India and offer a range of designs for the ‘Men of Platinum’.

The all new range is available in stores starting at INR 99,999/-.