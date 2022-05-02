Kidney Stones and Urinary Problems in Summer

By DrSampath Kumar, Senior Urologist and Andrologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada

Raised temperatures in the summer season bring lots of changes in the hydration status of the body, hence it may predispose for the formation of kidney stones and more importantly, symptoms may get unmasked in old stone patients with stone symptoms this season. Stone sizes may range from few millimeters which produce severe symptoms but most of the times manageable with medical expulsion therapy. There is a chance that stone sizes growing beyond a certain limit which may need endoscopic interventions by a urologist. In most symptomatic cases, stones may get stuck in the ureter, which carries urine from the kidney to the bladder.

Stone diseases can affect all ages to both sexes but are most commonly seen in middle-aged people. Calcium oxalate stones are the most common type of stones that form the bulk in most cases. Symptoms typically are severe pain in one side of back radiating to front of stomach, may be associated with vomiting, burning in urine, frequency & urgency of urination etc. People who seem to have suffered from these symptoms have to be attended to and evaluated by a urologist for further treatment.

Good preventive measures can keep you away from these dangerous conditions

Staying Hydrated - Staying hydrated all day is key. Human body's requirement of water intake per day changes with the profession of individuals. People who work under the sun, and people who already have a history of stone disease need more than the common needs.

Adequate water should be consumed to maintain a urine output of 1.5 litres per day which comes to an average intake of 3 to 3.5 litres per day.

Food items rich in oxalates such as nuts, tea, coffee, spinach, and beetroots should be avoided as much as possible.

Limit animal protein to minimum and reducing salt intake to minimum is also equally important.

