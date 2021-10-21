Karwa Chauth 2021 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat

Karwa Chauth 2021: Fasting for Karwa Chauth 2021 will take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Married ladies fast for the entire day and perform Karwa Chauth rites to ensure their husband's long life. Karak Chaturthi is another name for Karwa Chauth. Fasting times, moonrise time, and other facts for Karwa Chauth 2021 are listed below for your convenience:

Karwa Chauth 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Karwa Chauth Date - Sunday, October 24, 2021

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM, October 24, 2021

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM, October 24, 2021

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:07 PM, October 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:01 AM on October 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021

Karwa Chauth's Significance

Married women observe the Karwa Chauth vrat and associated rituals to ensure their husband's long life. Married ladies worship Lord Shiva and his household, including Lord Ganesha, and only break their fast after seeing the moon and giving sacrifices to it. After sunrise till the sighting of the moon at night, Karwa Chauth fasting is highly severe and followed without consuming any food or even a drop of water.