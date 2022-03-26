Kangna Sharma's Fans Impressed By Her Zabardast Weight Loss Transformation

Be it fashion inspiration or fitness, no one can be better than Kangna Sharma to help and guide netizens. Talking particularly about fitness, Kangna has been shelling major goals through her workout. She left everyone impressed with her weight loss. Actor Kangna Sharma is known for her impeccable acting skills now flaunting her jaw-dropping transformation. The actress has lost 20kgs in just 5 months. Impressive, right? She is looking completely changed in her new avatars. The actress has been garnering a lot of praise.

Kangna’s journey from being fat to fit was not easy. She followed a strict diet filled with green vegetables and soup. She also did a combination Yoga, Cardio, Pilates, and weight training.

Kangna Sharma posted pictures of herself on her social media account, looking fit as a fiddle. She is seen flaunting her well-toned body and donning a hot new avatar that is a treat for sore eyes. Going by the pictures, we can safely say that Kangna has shed all her inhibitions and gone the bold way.