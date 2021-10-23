Kamineni Hospitals conducts Breast Cancer Awareness program

Hyderabad: Continuing with its commitment to create awareness among public about breast cancer and fight the dreaded disease and as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) Kamineni Hospitals (LB Nagar) and American Oncology Institute have jointly organized a Cancer Awareness campaign today.

Kamineni Hospitals has also organised a workshop on “Recent advances in Management of Breast Cancer and Role of Medical Oncology, Surgical & Radiation Oncology of Breast Cancer”. The program was attended by more than 60 doctors across the city and is educating their staff on Self Breast Examination, encouraging early diagnosis which results in better care.

Briefing about the program Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Kamineni Hospitals said, “This initiative is a part of our cancer community services started by ‘Fight On’, a cancer community support program started by Kamineni Hospitals to help conqueror breast cancer, going beyond providing superior medical treatment. Breast Cancer has caused more panic than all the diseases that has been tormenting mankind. India has a high disease burden of cancer. It is estimated that around 10 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer every year and this number could rise significantly if preventive measures are not taken. One-third of the cancers can be prevented by avoiding tobacco and leading healthy lifestyle”.

“We are conducting this awareness campaign hoping to fill the gap with understanding the disease and educating people about various treatment options surrounding this killer disease”, Dr. Gayatri added.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. M. Srinivas Reddy, Surgical Oncologist said, “A cancer patient should never panic at any stage of cancer because today the best of medical facilities for cancer are available along with the latest treatments. Women diagnosed with Breast Cancer might have many myths and suspicions. But you can fully remove the cancerous tumor successfully by performing surgery without any reduction in the size of your breast, provided it is detected early.”

As part of this Breast Cancer Awareness program Kamineni Hospitals – LB Nagar is offering a Free Screening program for 3 days starting from 21st October to 23rd October. The free screening includes vitals screening, history taking followed by physical examination and for suspected subjects thermography is done & is evaluated further.