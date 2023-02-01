Jack Harlow and Kevin Hart live in Bahrain in February 2023

In 2023, the Spring of Culture Festival will return with its 17th edition, bringing with it some of the largest cultural shows, international artists, and entertainment in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Spring of Culture is an annual festival that promotes cultural exchange between Bahrain and the rest of the world.

Bahrain is set to welcome two world famous international artists to perform at our very own state of the art venue, The Al Dana Amphitheatre in the month of February 2023.

International American artist and rapper Jack Harlow will be performing on the 23rd of February 2023. He has received many awards and is an international sensation. For the first time ever, world renowned comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be performing on 24th February 2023. He has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office.

So, when on vacation, why not add a concert or two to your itinerary!