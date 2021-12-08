It is time to lose the Loofah – Here’s Why!

Loofahs are permanent fixtures in many bathrooms across India. It is one of the most common ways to exfoliate or scrub. Moreover, out of various kinds of loofahs available in the market, the most common is a plastic one which raises several more questions about sustainability and hygiene. Let’s examine whether it is really necessary to get too attached to this bathing accessory.

Breeding ground for germs

‘Loofah is bad for your skin as it irritates and damages the skin. They may also be a source of bacteria like E. coli, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus as well as fungi, which can further damage your skin. It may cause infections like folliculitis, tinea and can also inflame or aggravate body acne.’ Says Dr. Kuntal Deb Barma, MD, FAAD, and Dermatologist.

High on maintenance

The colourful and frilly sponge in your bathroom requires attention before and after use. It is kept hanging for hours in a moisture-rich surrounding making it a microbe reservoir. Unless we pay careful attention to pre- and post-bath disinfection, skin infections could be regular irritants in our lives as Dr. Deb Barma points out.

Time spent on loofah – the added step

Loofahs demand too much of your attention to maintain it in a space where you tend to relax – they need to be dried, washed, replaced; they need so much of your time – bathing shouldn't be so complicated. Bodywash baths can provide effective cleaning without loofah as well.

Harsh on the skin

Often the incentive behind a loofah purchase is exfoliation. But we often overlook the fact that not all skin types can bear this daily ritual and more importantly this ritual is not needed every day. These sponges can be too abrasive on sensitive skin and can cause redness or inflammation. Over-exfoliation causes the complexion to become dry and flaky. You may even develop a rash-like texture, or be subject to breakouts, especially small, rough, bumpy pimples.

But what do we do about lather?

Valid question. But it is a long-believed myth that body washes are best used with a loofah to generate lather. One should be aware of the fact that body washes are capable of lathering up by taking a little amount in your hands and rubbing hands to lather. So, you can happily discard the loofah.

So, it’s time to let your skin relax, breathe and heal with the goodness of using a body wash and say NO to loofah.