By Dr. Hima Deepthi

Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

A condition known as azoospermia affects men who do not have sperm in their semen. As 15% of men are infertile and 1% of men experience it.Itmay occur either due to an obstruction in the reproductive tract or inadequate sperm production leading to male infertility.

Azoospermia can be classified under -

Nonobstructive- when the causes are hormonal or due to issues with sperm development.

Obstructive- when the sperm is unable to get into the semen due to a blockage or ejaculation issue.

Under these categories there are three types of azoospermia:

Pre-testicular azoospermia (non-obstructive)- also known as a secondary testicular failure.The issue here is related to the pituitary gland or the hypothalamus. This condition occurs when the endocrine glands in the brain are not able to produce chemicals thattrigger healthy sperm development.

Testicular azoospermia (non-obstructive)- Known as a primary testicular failure.This occurs due to abnormalities in the functioning or structure of the testicles. In this condition, either the testes are unable to produce testosterone or there may be issues with the cellular development of sperm.

Post-testicular azoospermia (obstructive) occurs mainly due to a blockage or ejaculation dysfunction.

Symptoms

Azoospermia itself doesn’t have any specific symptoms. However, infertilityaccompanied by these symptoms may indicate risk, such as

Cloudy urine after sex

Pain while urinating

Pelvic pain

Swollen testicles

Erectile dysfunction

Low sex drive

Reduced male hair growth

Muscle loss

Causes of Azoospermia

The causes of azoospermia relate directly to the categories of azoospermia namely obstruction or nonobstructive sources.

Obstruction or cause of blockages include:

Trauma or injury in the areas.

Infection and inflammation

Previous surgeries in the pelvic area.

Cyst development.

Cystic fibrosis gene mutation due to the lack of formation of vas deferens, a coiled duct that transports sperms, or due to blockage of semen by thick secretions.

Non-Obstructive causes of azoospermia include:

Anorchia or the absence of testicles.

Cryptorchidism where testicles that haven’t dropped descended into the scrotum.

Testicles that don’t produce sperm are known as Sertoli cell-only syndrome

Testicles that don’t produce mature sperm are known as spermatogenic arrest

Klinefelter syndrome is when a person is born with chromosomes XXY instead of XY.

Diagnosis

To check azoospermia, a semen analysis is required. If there are no sperms observed in the ejaculate, it is called Azoospermia. During the diagnosis, a detailed study of the patient’s medical history is done to find the underlying causes.

Other diagnostic follow-ups include:

Blood tests to evaluate the hormone levels or genetic conditions

An ultrasound to get a precise vision of the scrotum and other parts of the reproductive tract

brain imaging to detect issues with the hypothalamus or pituitary gland.

Conclusion: Many factors may affect a man’s sperm count such as lifestyle choices or underlying medical conditions. If you have Azoospermia, you can consult your doctor and adopt methods to increase sperm count.

