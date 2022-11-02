It’s rare… It’s limited… folks check out the new iPhone 14 Pro Edition which has a Gold Rolex Daytona watch embedded on its back!

While the iPhone 14 Pro Max top of the line model with 1TB of storage is currently priced at Rs 1,89,900 which is quite expensive the limited version iPhone with a Rolex watch is priced at $134250 convert that into Rupiahs its 1.1 crore Rupees! We feel ya folks, but that’s what’s luxury designer stuff is made of and cost.

Reports state that Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a new range of limited edition Apple iPhone 14 models that feature the Rolex watch and is called "Grand Complications". Yes, it certainly is.

So what do you get with an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a Rolex watch? Let us explain.

The new 2022 flagship got a Rolex watch built into the phone body along with decorative sensors of a race car control panel.

The Grand Complication update consists of two unique smartphones: Daytona and Skeleton Booster.

It is named after Daytona Beach, Florida, which is home to some of the biggest names in auto racing. The watches were very popular in the racing community, used while calculating average lap speed as part of professional motorsport. You can wiki the rest of the info…

The price of models starts from $10 320 for iPhone 14 Pro Grand Complications 128GB Skeleton Booster. Modification with Rolex is significantly more expensive - iPhone 14 Pro Max Grand Complications Daytona 1TB will be presented in a single copy for $134,250.

Now for those who are thinking of buying this smartphone, just to let you know that there are only three phones of the limited-edition iPhone14 Pro Max smartphone available.

