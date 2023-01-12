Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals will organize the 9th edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) along with the 10th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) on 13th and 14th February 2023 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi.

The forthcoming conference will also be a part of the ongoing celebrations of Founder’s Day, an annual event that pays tribute to the visionary Founder & Chairman of Apollo Hospitals and widely acknowledged as the architect of modern Indian healthcare, DrPrathap C Reddy. He has always been a strong proponent of driving the agenda of Universal Healthcare with quality of care and digital transformation at the core and through these twin conferences, Apollo continues to create an opportunity for dialogues among healthcare professionals and organizations from across the world to take patient care to the next level.

The IPSC with a theme of “Dream,Dare,Design”, a not-for-profit initiative, is the largest patient safety-focused conference in Asia that addresses critical issues in patient safety and provides an excellent opportunity to share views, exchange knowledge and establish research collaborations & networking. Complementing this is the THIT conference which is the largest healthcare and IT-based international conference and trade show in India organized by the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation. The conference is based on the theme “Butterfly effect in action” and will examine various aspects of Digital Health along with accompanying standards and policies. The initiative to promote patient safety & digitisation in the healthcare sector will revamp the traditional approach in the sector. New economies, value chains, and business models emerge all the time, with digital as the key driving force. Besides interactive sessions, educational programs and social activities, IHD also features a trade exhibition showcasing the latest products, technology, services and industry information.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “International Health Dialogues in a post-COVID world are critical to promote discussion and debate with an opportunity to address challenges effectively through a common understanding among all stakeholders.In line with this,we are proud to take the lead in fostering continued institutional learning, providing a framework and improving participation in policy development through international health dialogues on the important topics of patient safety and healthcare IT. As healthcare pioneers, it is our responsibility to drive excellence and we are happy to take the lead to organize these conferences during WHO’s Decade of Patient Safety 2021-2030 to make healthcare services safer worldwide. We are sure that the learnings from the conferences will be invaluable to delegates from across the healthcare spectrum.”

Dr Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “After the massive success of the earlier edition in 2019, the pandemic forced a break. But this year, the twin conferences are back with our team working tirelessly to hold this international event on a massive level with not just national delegates but those from abroad as well. We are striving to bring thought leaders of Health IT and Patient Safety together to form a powerful and winning alliance for healthcare delivery that is powered by digital, thereby creating high accessibility, increased care capacity, high degrees of patient quality and safety leading to delightful care outcomes. The two conferences are powerful platforms to share best practices and innovations.The International Patient Safety Awards will be an opportunity to recognize excellence in the field of patient safety.We have been organizing the THIT conference since 2010 and the 10th edition of the THIT conference will showcase the increasing adoption of AI and ML in healthcare from preventive to imaging solutions with national and international healthcare technological luminaries sharing their experiences.”

With sessions based on the theme of ‘Dream, Design, Dare’, the 9th International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) will feature global thought leaders, industry experts and healthcare practitioners sharing their invaluable experiences, best practices and new innovative approaches to patient safety. The powerful platform will showcase best practices and innovations in patient safety through a well-knit program comprising keynote presentations, panel discussions, debates, and paper and poster presentations.

Around 150 Speakers and over 1200 delegates from 30 countries are expected to participate in the conferences making it a vibrant forum for exchanging ideas and knowledge and a unique opportunity to learn from the best. The IPSC conference will include 25 Breakout sessions, 12 Pre-conference Webinars, 5 Pre-conference Workshops, sessions by Industry Experts, the International Patient Safety Awards, and Paper and poster presentations. The 2023 conference will also see the International Patient Safety Awards being presented for excellence in various categories, including Digital Innovation, Patient & Family Collaboration, Culture of Safety Design, Quality / Patient Safety beyond Accreditation, Patient Safety and Medication Safety.

The conference is being organized in partnership with leading organizations including International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), Joint Commission International (JCI), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), Quality & Accreditation Institute (QAI), Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), NATHealth, Astron Health Care Consultants and others.

The 10th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) based on the theme “Butterfly effect in action” will examine various aspects of Digital Health along with accompanying standards and policies. Information technology entrepreneurs, professionals, and students will gain insights into the transformation in healthcare being brought about by medical technology. Selected papers and abstracts will also be published in the Apollo Medicine Journal.

The scientific program at THIT will feature eminent national and international speakers with participation from decision makers in the emerging Healthcare IT arena including leading IT companies and leading healthcare institutions. Over 50 speakers and 500 delegates from 16 countries are expected to participate. The conference is supported by various endorsing partners and national organizations like the National Health Authority (Govt of India), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Telemedicine Society of India, ISeTF, Computer Society of India, Indian Medical Association, leading universities, and several Government organizations. Organizations like WHO, IIT’s, AIIMS Delhi, Indian Institute of Science, faculty from several overseas universities and established MNCs have confirmed their participation. Start-ups from Innovative Centres of Excellence working on Make in India for the world projects, encompassing Digital Health will also be showcasing their products.

Further information on registration, paper entries and award nominations is available at www. patient-safety. co. in for the 9th edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) and at www. transformhealth-it. org for the 10th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT).

