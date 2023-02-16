International Childhood Cancer Day : Common Signs Of Cancer In Kids Every Parent Should Know

India, which has achieved significant success in controlling many diseases, is now facing a challenge from rapidly expanding cancers. 50,000 children are diagnosed with various types of cancer in India every year. In other countries, 80-90% of children overcome cancer, but in India, it can reach up to 60%. Delay in diagnosis, exposure to health care, finances, and social emotions are the main reasons for leaving treatment midway.

Every year February 15th is observed as World Childhood Cancer Awareness Day to create awareness among people about these cancers. The World Health Organization has chosen the slogan “ Close the Care Gap” for the year 2023.

On Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, it is important for parents to be aware of some common signs and symptoms that could indicate their child has cancer. These can include persistent fatigue, headaches, pain or swelling in joints or limbs, fever or night sweats, swollen lymph nodes in neck or armpits and easy bruising or bleeding. If any of these symptoms persist it is important to seek medical advice from a pediatric oncologist as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion of Internation Childhood Cancer Day, Dr S Jayanthi, Senior Pediatric Oncologist, Kamineni Hospitals said,

“Childhood Cancer Awareness Day is an important reminder to parents that, even though many childhood illnesses are caused by viruses and other common problems, it is also possible for children to develop cancer. It is important to be aware of the symptoms that could be a sign of cancer in your child such as frequent infections, serious viral infections, weight loss or poor appetite, headaches or unexplained fever that won’t go away. These conditions can easily be mistaken for other illnesses but if they persist it is necessary to seek medical advice from a pediatric oncologist as soon as possible.

The most common cancer types are leukemias, lymphomas, malignant epithelial neoplasms, spinal cord tumors, and kidney tumors. The top cancers found in children are leukemias and brain/spinal tumours such as Ewing Sarcoma. Newer types of cancer that have been recently identified in children include leukemia and lymphoma. Parents should be aware of any changes in their child’s health such as unusual lumps or bumps on the body, persistent headaches or vomiting, weight loss or fatigue. Early detection is key to treating these childhood cancers so it is important for parents to remain vigilant about these signs and symptoms” she added.

Blood cancers such as leukemias require trained primary health care providers and bone marrow tests for diagnosis. Red blood cells are also important indicators which doctors use to diagnose certain types of childhood cancer. It is important for parents and caregivers to be aware of the signs of childhood cancer so that they can seek medical advice quickly if they have any concerns. Early detection improves treatment outcomes and helps save lives. As soon as a parent or caregiver notices any abnormal symptoms in their child, they should consult with their pediatrician who may refer them to a pediatric oncologist if necessary.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day is a reminder for parents to be aware of any changes in their children's eyes, especially a white glow. Every year, thousands of young children across world are diagnosed with eye cancer, called retinoblastoma. This disease is the most common type of eye cancer and can affect both eyes at once. Symptoms include eye changes such as a white glow that can be seen when light is shined into the pupil or shadows appearing within the pupil. Parents and caregivers should also look out for vision problems or redness, swelling, and pain in either one or both eyes.