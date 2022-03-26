India's Top Pro Chefs Battle It Out In The Kitchen Of Cafe's Chef Vs Fridge Season 2

The love for food is universal. Good Food with entertainment serves as the perfect recipe for a blockbuster show. Zee Café’s original production is back with another season of Chef Vs Fridge. Together with new hosts, the two cooking maestros who are known for their unique cooking styles – Chef Ajay Chopra and Chef Shipra Khanna season 2 is set for a dhamakedaar premiere on Zee Café. With the intense competition and challenges thrown by our ‘Boss Chiller’ there is surely #NoTimeToChill on the show for the contestants. But for the viewers what lies in store is lip smacking food, kitchen drama and unlimited entertainment.

Starting 27th March, every Sunday at 8PM a battle of seasoned chefs will be hosted on Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge as the two chefs compete against each other while also facing the challenges being thrown to them by the fridge- our boss chiller and the expert judges. The show will feature 2 new contestants every episode, 24 in total, who will have to curate extraordinary dishes with the ingredients in the Mystery Refrigerator. Audience would surely be at the edge of their seats seeing the contestants struggle with bizarre ingredients like Cactus, banana peels and more to create their exotic presentation while also using the device (YOTD) chosen by judges.

The season will be an ultimate ode to food lovers making them run to their kitchens to prepare their favorite dish, or at least grab their phones and order it!

Speaking about the show, the maestro chef Ajay Chopra said, “I feel enthralled to be a part of Chef Vs Fridge as the expert judge cum host. Food has not only been my hobby or profession but also my passion. This time on Chef Vs Fridge 2 the audience will see a battle of the contestants along with a lot of fun and insights from us and the chef contestants. We will also be coming up with a lot of innovations in cooking. For the show, I used my daily breakfast routine as the ingredients of a dessert. Yes! I prepared a dessert out of coffee and cookies. Audience will get to see me in a never seen before avatar cracking shayaris and having fun with the contestants.”

To this, Shipra Khanna added, “The concept of Chef Vs Fridge is very different from the regular cooking shows and something that has never been done before on Indian TV. This new season takes the competition a notch higher with all the contestants being experts in what they do. Their biggest nemesis- our Boss Chiller is surely not going to leave any stones unturned to make their lives and well, I am on his side too. Today as a chef when I reflect on my journey it seems like a dream that has come true. I started baking cakes and pastries as a home chef and that is how my journey of cooking started and now, here I am hosting Chef Vs Fridge and judging experienced chefs. I would like to say that there's no age to develop the love for cooking and failures only make you better. The first dish I cooked was also a disaster. Therefore, I would love to invite all food lovers to watch Chef Vs Fridge for some good food and in-depth insights on cooking.”

The show will air across 12 Zee channels including Zee Café SD + HD, Zee Zest SD + HD, Zee TV HD, Zee Marathi SD + HD, &TV SD + HD, Zee Telegu SD + HD and Zee Ganga and will stream on Zee5. So, get ready to experience a dynamic journey of 24 professional chefs who face the challenges thrown by our Boss Chiller starting 27th March, Sundays at 8PM on Zee Café.