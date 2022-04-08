India's safest baby wipes in 2022

Baby wipes are so basic, still a critical part of baby care routine. On an average day, you may end up using 8-10 baby wipes to maintain the hygiene level of your baby. Therefore, it is essential to use the wipes made using the right material that doesn’t harm the baby’s skin or health in any manner. Today, it is easy to find baby wipes in the market but can you trust every brand to offer you just what you want? Think again!

A vast majority of the on-the-shelf baby products are highly dangerous not only for babies but for our skin too. Imagine the level of harshness they can have on a baby’s sensitive skin. You may feel attracted towards the products that smell good, but what is the trade-off – Your baby’s skin nourishment. Most smell that your gather from baby products are infused artificially, which isn’t quite great in terms of promoting health or skin benefits.

However, not all the baby products you find are bad. You can actually get hold of products that do their job perfectly, even if they are not laced with artificial fragrance. Here is a list of baby wipes you can grab for your child and use for yourself without any worry:

Mother Sparsh 99% Pure Water baby wipes

Mother Sparsh gifted India its first-ever bio-degradable 99% Pure Water wipes that are gentle on both baby and Mother Nature. As good as cotton & water, these wipes are super safe to be used for your baby. Interestingly, these are three times thicker than regular wipes and are made with plant-derived biodegradable fabric. It is best suited for sensitive to normal skin type & helps in preventing diaper rashes. There is no artificial fragrance or any harsh chemicals added to Mother Sparsh 99% Pure Water baby wipes.

Mamaearth Organic Bamboo Based Baby Wipes

Pediatrician tested, these baby wipes are gentle and safe for all parts of your baby’s delicate skin. Mamaearth Organic Bamboo Based Baby Wipes are hypoallergenic and ideal for all skin types of babies. Since these wipes are 100% made with organically grown bamboo, its soft and don’t cause any rash. The bamboo wipes also come packed with Vitamin E, Shea Butter, Almond Oil, and Aloe Vera that promote skin health. Similar to Mother Saprsh’s wipes, these are also bio-degradable.

LuvLap Paraben Free Baby Wipes

LuvLap is yet another popular brand for gentle baby wipes for your baby’s delicate skin. It comes added with aloe vera and chamomile that further provides an optimum level of moisture. In addition, these wipes are free from parabens, alcohol and other harmful chemicals.

MeeMee Caring Baby Wet Wipes

With the aim to make the most difficult job of parenting easy, MeeMee offers a range of products that aid young parents to manage their baby’s needs. One such amazing product offered by them is Caring Baby Wet Wipes. They are non-toxic and hypoallergenic in nature. Hence, they are totally safe for your baby’s skin. These wipes are made up of spun lace and non-woven fabric. It comes with the goodness of aloe vera and is devoid of alcohol. It is also 100% bacteria-free.