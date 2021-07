The first meal of the day must be delicious, nutritious as well as wholesome for it keeps the metabolism up the entire day. Indians gorge on heavy breakfast and this is true across the country. Let's have a look at some of the most favourite dishes from around the country.

Poha

Masala Dosa



Jilebi with curd



Kachori



Aloo Paratha



Idly vada sambar



Poori Bhaji



Upma