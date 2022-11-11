The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) 2022, South Asia's leading Photography Festival is back with its eighth edition. To be held in Hyderabad from 18th November to 19th December for a month, once again IPF has roped in some of the world's renowned names from the photography industry.

IPF is India’s longest running international photo festival and the 8th edition will be presented at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Alliance Francaise, Salar Jung Museum and along the outer walking trail of the KBR Park. The festival will host an array of programs like Artist talks, print and digital photography exhibitions, screenings, workshops and portfolio reviews. Photographers from several countries including India, Canada, US, Poland, Brazil, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iran, Romania, Germany, Ukraine, France are participating at the photo festival.

Festival highlights 2022

Book Launch, Exhibition & Talk by acclaimed and award-winning photojournalist Smita Sharma. Smita’s book ‘We Cry in Silence’ will be launched at the festival followed by a conversation between Sarah Leen (Director of Photography) and Smita (Photojournalist) on 18th Nov Friday 5:30 PM at the State Art Gallery, Hyderabad. This is Smita’s first photo book that documents cross-border trafficking of underage girls in South Asia.

Another key highlight of this festival is a group photography exhibition by 50 Women Street Photographers from across the world that will be exhibited at KBR Park from 18th Nov till 19th Dec 2022. This work is curated by Women Street Photography Founder Gulnara Samoilova. This group exhibition features the work of 50 photographers from 20 countries including Roshani Shah, Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, Mina Noel, Dominique Misrahi, Regula Tschumi, and Ximena Echague among many others.

In association with National Geographic, this year too IPF is offering FREE Portfolio Reviews for the photographers from India. The reviewers are some of the most sought-after photo editors from the National Geographic Magazine: Dominique Hildebrand (Photo Editor), Smita Sharma (Photojournalist), Srinivas Kuruganti (Photographer and Editor), Sabeena Gadihoke (Academic, Curator and Film Maker), and Julia Coddington (Photographer & Co- Founder Unexposed Collective). IPF has been supported by National Geographic since 2019 in its endeavour to promote photography in India.

Award-winning Indian photographer, Srinivas Kuruganti will be conducting a two-day Masterclass on visual story telling. And a three – day Fashion and Portrait Master Class by Manoj Jadhav.

Street Photography Workshop with Vineet Vohra and Gulnara Samoilova

A tuition fee free, Editing Workshop with Photo Editor Dominique Hildebrand from National Geographic for emerging and professional photographers who are working on a long-term story or planning to develop their own story.

This year too, IPF has lined up some of the world's leading and iconic photographers. The speaker line-up: Dominique Hildebrand, Sarah Leen(virtual), Smita Sharma, David Y. Lee(virtual), Sabeena Gadihoke, Gulnara Samoilova, Selvaprakash, Tarun Bhartiya, Shweta Upadhyay, Hari Katragadda, Julia Coddington and Sana Ullah(virtual).

Key dates: -

18th Nov Friday 5:30 PM – Festival launch and preview at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur

18th Nov Friday 6 PM – Book launch and interaction with Photojournalist Smita Sharma at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur

19th Nov Saturday 10 AM – FREE Portfolio Review by National Geographic

19th Nov Saturday 3:30 PM - Artist Talk by Tarun Bhartiya

19th Nov Saturday 4:30 PM - Artist Talk by Gulnara Samoilova

20th Nov Sunday 10:00 AM – Editing Workshop by National Geographic Editor Dominique Hildebrand

20th Nov Sunday 04:30 PM - Artist Talk by Julia Coddington

6th – 7th Dec - FREE Portfolio Review by National Geographic (Zoom)

9th, 10th, 11th Dec 09:00 AM – Fashion and Portrait Master Class by Manoj Jadhav

14th Dec 07:00 PM – National Geographic Storytelling grants, Presentation by David Y. Lee and Sana Ullah

For more details check out the website: www.indianphotofest.com

