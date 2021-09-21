ImmunifyMe and Rann Foundation Awareness on Anaemia Prevention With Nutrition Education Workshop

Gurugram: Nutrition is one of the most crucial cornerstones of good health. Children need a healthy diet for growing, learning, and developing. Hence, it is essential to educate them on healthy eating habits and nutritional knowledge that can be applied throughout life. With this objective in mind, ImmunifyMe, India’s best parenting and childcare platform along with Rann Foundation organized a Nutrition Education Workshop for adolescent girls at Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School Begumpur Khatola. The workshop led by a prominent dietician, Ms. Deepali Choudhury RD aimed to provide a strong foundation for a healthy life by raising awareness on the importance of a nutritious diet.

“Health is wealth. Inculcating healthy habits amongst children helps in establishing a strong foundation for a healthy life. Adolescent girls are particularly most vulnerable to iron deficiency. The intake of good nutrition helps prevent problems like eating disorders, obesity, dental cavities and iron-deficiency anaemia. It’s best to adhere to healthy eating habits right from the beginning; and parents have a major role in accomplishing this. With this workshop, we wanted to make them aware of adopting local & regional nutritious food in their daily diet.” added Ms. Deepali Choudhury RD, Dietician, ImmunifyMe.

The workshop marked the occasion of Nutrition month (Poshan Maah) and created awareness among adolescent girls on healthy eating habits. During the workshop, Ms. Deepali Choudhury RD shared insights on anaemia prevention and shed light on the prevalence of malnutrition amongst children. The participating students also engaged in a fun quiz contest, ‘Boojho To Jaane’ which revolved around questions based on food & nutrition. The students were gifted a specially curated nutrition kit, consisting of nutrient dense foods roasted chana, makhana, flax seeds, peanuts etc.

