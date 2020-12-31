IGNOU TEE Dec 2020 To Begin From 8th February 2021

New Delhi: IGNOU has released a tentative datesheet for the upcoming TEE December 2020 for students who wish to appear in it. The datesheet has been released on the official website of IGNOU from where the candidates can check eminent details and also the dates of the examinations to be held.

IGNOU TEE December 2020: Overview

Earlier IGNOU has released a circular stating that students can enjoy the facility of exemption from exam of TEE June 2020. Of course, there were several rules and guidelines based on which the candidates can take up this exemption. Also, the university offered an option of appearing in the exam for those students who do not wish to take up this exemption. But there is no such relaxation for the TEE December 2020.

On 28th December 2020, the university has released a tentative datesheet stating that the IGNOU TEE December 2020 will be start from 8th February 2021. The examinations will last till 13th March 2021. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam should complete necessary proceedings so that they can get their hall tickets for the examinations on time. The university has mentioned clearly that these dates as tentative as it can get changes depending upon the situations ahead.

Direct Link ofIGNOU Date Sheet: Click Here

Guidelines for IGNOU TEE Dec 2020

While the university is all set to start its examinations from 8th February 2021, it has set forth a list of guidelines and instructions for the candidates who will be appearing for the exams.

Only those candidates who have submitted their assignments, and have paid their examination fees will be allowed to appear in the examination. In the case of discrepancy, the results of the particular subjects will not get declared from the university.

There are some special instructions that have been prepared, keeping the seriousness of the COVID situation.

The students appearing for the examination have to take proper care of social distancing and should wear a proper mask in the examination hall.

Some examination centres may not be available, though the authorities will try to allocate the nearest centres of the missing centres in such a case.

The examinations will be held in two time-slots that are 10 am to 1 pm and then again from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students have to download their hall tickets only from the official website of IGNOU and get a print of it in the examination hall.

There can be a change in the examination centres anytime by the authorities, depending upon the situation. If this has affected your examination centre, you should immediately get in touch with the Regional Centre to get a replacement.

The exam date and session cannot be changed in the case of backlog subjects and also in the case of courses from a single Group.

The university has also declared that any such changes in the datesheet will be notified on the official website itself. So, the candidates should make sure to keep checking the site from time to time for any upcoming updates.