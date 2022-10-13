IAMAI's Self-Guiding Code of Conduct for New Age Models in Surgical Care

The Internet And Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) released a Self-Guiding Code of Conduct (SGCC) for New Age Models in Surgical Care today in the presence of Dr. K Madan Gopal, Senior Consultant (Health), NITI Aayog. Being one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy, healthcare needs constant improvement including access to quality healthcare for everyone. Working to achieve that, the Code of Conduct for all the leading healthcare service provider companies, aims to guide all New Age Models to serve their communities and patients in the best possible manner.

The Code of Conduct will ensure complete transparency, offer access to cutting-edge technology for surgeries, postsurgical care, last-mile connectivity, and create a comprehensive patient-centric ecosystem.

Formally releasing the SGCC Dr. K Madan Gopal said, “Establishing the Code of Conduct for leading healthcare companies will ensure that access to quality healthcare reaches every patient. The Code of Conduct is backed by strong tech support and I am hopeful that the new age models can transform clinical interventions to make India’s healthcare more inclusive.”

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Co-Chair, IAMAI HealthTech Committee, and Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo said, "As partners in the healthcare industry, we have a huge responsibility on our shoulders i.e. to serve, and it is imperative that we live up to this with utmost adherence. With that in mind, the IAMAI Self-Guiding Code of Conduct (SGCC) is a step in the right direction. It will ensure that digital healthcare companies set themselves to the highest professional standards thereby ensuring that quality of care is never compromised. Self-regulation is the first step towards creating a lasting impact and truly transforming healthcare in the country."

Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Chair, IAMAI Sub Committee on New-Age Model in Surgical Care, and Co-Founder, Pristyn Care said, “The Self-Guiding Code of Conduct (SGCC) outlines a clear, progressive framework for New Age Models in Surgical Care to best engage with their patients, partner hospitals, healthcare professionals and insurers.” These voluntary guidelines are designed to build a truly patient-centric, universal healthcare ecosystem in India, wherein new-age care providers comply with the highest professional standards to deliver enhanced clinical outcomes at affordable cost, Dr Kapoor added.

The key components of the Code of Conduct include responsible communication, care coordinators for safe and effective care, relationship with healthcare professionals and Partner Hospitals, insurance & billings, and customer grievances. All members need to voluntarily commit to the above-mentioned elements.