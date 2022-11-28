Hyderabad to host world’s first international conference on Poly Scientific Ayurveda

SGP(SAI GANGA PANAKEIA) is proud to announce the very first International Conference on Poly Scientific Ayurveda – From Innovation to Impact” which will be held in Hyderabad, India for the first time in 2023. About 400 delegates including researchers, medical doctors, ayurvedic practitioners, scientists, government officials, corporate representatives, from USA, UK, Russia, Canada, India and 8 other countries will participate in this 2-day event.

The conference will bring together 400 delegates from 12 countries. Medical practitioners, public, private, and civil society organizations from across the Ayurveda and Allopathic community to not only discuss, but debate and dissect the latest scientific research findings based on the treatise of the centuries old tried and tested principles of Ayurveda, but the wider use of scientific research to support treatment and its integration in the modern medicine system. Studies on test cases, statistical data points, research reports will also be presented in the 2-day conference.

As the entire country aims at eliminating health inequities, Hyderabad, is in a unique position of having witnessed a massive growth in medical infrastructure making quality healthcare accessible to patients both in the private and public healthcare sector. This conference will help Hyderabad emerge as the country’s healthcare capital providing an alternative destination for medical tourism and benefiting people who wants to experience this innovation in healthcare services.

The Conference is being supported by Government of India, the Department of Ayush, international bodies like the UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Indian Sciences, the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, and others. The Minister of Finance and Health, Government of Telangana, Shri T Harish Rao has consented to inaugurate and support the conference. Leading medical luminaries like Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Dr. BM Hegde, Dr. Gopalkrishna Gokhale, and others will address the conference. It will also be attended by Mr. Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament, UK, Mrs Lubov Dukhanina, Member of Parliament, Russia.

According to Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, the founder of SGP, and the innovator behind Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA), the vision is to make India the health capital of the world with the help of ancient knowledge and modern science in a way which was never implemented before.