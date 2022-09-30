Hyderabad to host the 20th Edition of IGBC’s Green Building Congress 2022

Hyderabad: The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the CII, in its efforts to further advance the Green Building Movement in the country, is organizing the 20th edition of the Green Building Congress 2022 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from 20 - 22 October 2022. The key highlights of Green Building Congress 2022 - India’s Annual Flagship event on Green Built Environment were announced by Mr. C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter & Co-Chairman, Green Building Congress 2022 in the presence of Mr. K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII - IGBC and Mr. M Anand, Deputy Executive Director, IGBC and other stakeholders. The theme for the Green Building Congress 2022 is ‘Advancing Net Zero Buildings & Built-Environment’, an attempt to further sensitize various stakeholders to join the Green Building Movement and deliberate and prepare a roadmap to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070 in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr C Shekar Reddy stated that “More than 80 eminent speakers are converging at the event, covering a wide array of subjects in green buildings & built environment. With over 20 international speakers sharing their experiences, the Green Building Congress 2022 is offering delegates a unique opportunity to learn about international best practices in green buildings.”

Mr C Shekar Reddy added that “Green Building Congress 2022 is the largest congregation of like-minded people and companies. CII’s IGBC aspires to have over 3,000 delegates for the Conferences and over 10,000 visitors to the Expo. Architects, Builders, Developers, Engineers, Contractors, Planners, Consultants, Corporate, Government Officials, Green product manufacturers, Procurement officials, Project Owners, IT companies, Educational Institutions, Technology Providers are expected to be part of the event during the 3-days.”

The 3-day congress will host exclusive sessions on Green Homes, Green Products, and Materials. Parallelly, The Green Expo will showcase Green Products, Materials, and the latest Technologies. As a part of the Green Building Congress 2022, outstanding contributors to the Green movement will be recognized and awarded. To sensitize the next generation, IGBC has been organizing IGBC Green your school Programme and IGBC Green Design Competition for the last 15 years.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII - IGBC, said, “Today, the building sector is at the forefront of adopting and promoting green practices and technologies. This will go long way in addressing ecological issues in a holistic manner. Stakeholders are warmly embracing sustainable building practices. India has over 8.33 Billion Sq. ft of Green Building Footprint covering over 8,450 Projects, making India one of the top 3 countries in terms of the green building footprint. There is growing evidence that green buildings not only conserve resources but will also enhance the health & well-being of the occupants. The spotlight is therefore shifting to people and their wellness along with Net Zero. Indian Green Building Council is working with several stakeholders such as the state and central governments, NGOs, and bilateral, and multilateral agencies including World GBC on this mission. Playing a catalytic role in spearheading the green building movement in the country is IGBC, part of CII, the Green Building Congress 2022 is aimed to further advance the movement and roll out the roadmap to help India achieve the goal of ‘Net Zero emissions by 2070’ set by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi at the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow last year.”

He further added that “the Green Building Congress 2022 has received excellence support both nationally – with 11 prominent National Industry Associations and participation of State Government of Telangana as Partner State, and internationally – with World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) and 5 other Green building councils, as on date. This is India’s Flagship Conference and Expo on Green Built Environment and the only event in India supported by WorldGBC.”

Mr. M Anand, Deputy Executive Director, IGBC presented the key highlights of the event and elaborate on the focus areas ranging from Climate Chance & Net Zero to Green products, technologies, materials and wellbeing for occupants.

He stated that “IGBC GREEN rating system for upcoming or ongoing projects can help achieve energy & water savings up to 40%, reduce operating costs, enhance the health & wellbeing of the occupants, and conserve natural resources for the next generations. Even existing buildings can go green in order to mitigate their environmental impact. IGBC offers solutions and services which help us build a sustainable future for all”.