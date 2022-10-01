Hyderabad Events: 3 Day Jewelry Expo at Taj Krishna

Hyderabad: The 141st Edition of Zak Jewels Expo, India’s most spectacular and exclusive Jewellery exhibition, once again returns to Hyderabad with a big bang. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Syed Azaan Ahmed, Director, Zak Trade Fairs and Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd today. The exhibition is held from 1st – 3rd October 2022 at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad between 10:30 am to 8:30 pm.

This time the exhibition is bringing together 30 reputed jewellers who are featuring their Premium Range of Designer Jewellery with NEW DESIGNS and BIG DISCOUNTS.

The exhibition will showcase exquisitely crafted masterpieces, and dazzling display of over 100,000 new designs along with diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, pearls and other precious & semi-precious stones finely crafted on gold, platinum and silver, Jadau jewellery. Also displaying a wide range of Minakari, Kundan, Jadau and other precious & semi-precious traditional Indian jewellery.

This edition is showcasing beautiful jewellery from exhibitors like –Alankirth Jewels, Akoya Jewels, Sitara Jewels - Hyderabad; Swarna Sri Diamonds - Vijayawada Konika Jewellery, Chennai; JKJ Jewellers, Shimmer Star Jewels - Jaipur; Elite Jewels, Neha Creations, Ziva Jewellery - Mumbai; Sehgal Jewellers, Shrians Jewels - New Delhi.

At the grand launch of the exhibition, elated Mr. Syed Azaan Ahmed, Director, Zak Trade Fairs & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. spoke to the media and said, “We are happy to return to Hyderabad and the excitement is even more because life has finally resumed to its normalcy and festival season finally feels festive. As an industry representative, our aim is to keep the momentum going. And therefore, we have carefully crafted the Zak Jewels Expo to consistently meet the needs of the brands so that they can sustain their businesses and also pass on the advantage of choice to the customers who can choose from a wide range of exquisite jewellery masterpieces from all over the country under one roof.”

Zak completed over 1000 shows and conferences all over the world. We specifically organise exhibitions & conferences. Exhibitions are an important and powerful platform for jewellers because not all of them have a showroom as some are manufacturers directly participating in our shows and Consumers are benefited maximum. We offer Special festive discounts, Over 1,00,000 latest designs. We bring Direct from manufacturer to consumer at zak jewels expo offers customers to save more than 8-10-%.