Hurry Up: Last day To Apply For Vacant Posts In IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a recruitment notification to fill up vacancies for Scientist’s posts. The deadline to apply for this job advertised by IMD is ending today. Those eligible and wishing to secure a high paying job with a salary structure covered under the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix need to complete the form application exercise on February 22 evening.

The details of vacancies and qualifications as per the notification are as follows.

Scientist ‘E’: A total of 8 posts will be filled in this section. Candidates with Masters Degree in Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Meteorology, Atmospheric Science / Atmospheric Physics, Oceanography, Geophysics, Remote Sensing etc. from a recognized University can apply for this post. The applicant must have secured at least 60 per cent marks. The applicant should not be more than 50 years of age as of 22nd February 2021.

Scientist ‘D’: 29 posts are being replaced in this section. Candidates with a Master's Degree in Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Meteorology, Atmospheric Science, Atmospheric Physics, Oceanography, Geophysics, Remote Sensing with 60% marks can apply for these posts. The age limit is restricted to 50 years as of 22 February 2021.

Scientist ‘C’: Notification for 17 posts have been released for this section. Applicants with a Master's degree in Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Meteorology, Atmospheric Science, Atmospheric Physics, Oceanography, Geophysics (with Meteorology), Remote Sensing etc. from a recognized University are eligible to apply. The Applicant should be less than 40 years of age as on 22 February 2021.

Interested candidates can check about the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, experience, etc. at the official website of the IMD — imd.gov.in. They can also apply online by logging in at the same website. After completion of the recruitment process, the selected can be recruited anywhere in India, claims IMD Recruitment Notification.

