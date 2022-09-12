Most of the people get inspired by the outfits donned by filmy stars, right? A big yes. Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is one of the fashion freaks who never steps back to experiment with her outfit choices. If you look at her Instagram, you will be scrolling at it time and again. Know how to style your pantsuit look like Kiara Advani.

Words fall short to praise Kiara Advani in this avatar. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a violet hued pant suit. The full sleeves, plunging neckline, and lapel gave a dashing look to the pant suit. She didn't go much with her accessories and makeup as she might have wanted her dress to do all the style talking.

Here is one more stylish look of Kiara Advani. She donned shimmery pantsuit with deep plunging neckline. She looked pretty in this outfit, isn't she? She went with the sleek hairstyle.

Red colour suits best for most of the girls. Kiara chose a red coloured pantsuit for an outing. She left her tresses loose and went with a simple hairstyle.

