How is Rang Panchami Celebrated?

This year, Ranga Panchami falls in March 12, 2023. Ranga Pancham is celebrated on Phalguna Krushnapaksha Panchami, which is the fifth day of the second fortnight of Phalguna month. On festival day, people play with Water fights using Water guns toys. This day is pretty popular in the Malwa region, particularly in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. During the Ger, people celebrate by throwing colour and pouring coloured water on others. It is celebrated in connection with Holi, which occurs five days prior. Dulendi is used in Rangpanchami celebrations instead of traditional colours.

Rang Panchami represents victory against Raja-tama. Rang Panchami involves the invocation of Gods and is part of the worship of Gods in their visible form. Its objective is to activate the five elements of radiant manifest colours, as well as to touch and sense the Deities who are drawn to the corresponding colours. These five elements serve as a source for activating the element of the Deities based on the spiritual feeling of the Jiva. Rang Panchami is the adoration of the Deities' saviour form.