How Nita Ambani Lost 40 Kgs Fat: Real Life Weight Loss Secret Revealed

Is there anyone who is unaware of Nita Ambani? Obviously, a big No. Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, one of the business tycoons of India has her own identity. She is a philanthropist, social worker as well as a businesswoman. Nita Ambani is an inspiration for many women. She is one of the most energetic women and never gives a miss to her fitness routine. It is said that Nita does at least 40 minutes of exercise every day. The 57-year-old Nita Ambani follows a very disciplined lifestyle. She follows the mantra of 'Early to bed and early to rise.'

Here is the weight loss story of Nita Ambani:

Nita Ambani was just 47 kgs at the time of her marriage. But after giving birth to three children, she gained nearly 40 kgs of weight. She faced many problems due to the overweight and she finally decided to lose the extra kilos. Nita Ambani's younger son has lost 108 kgs and his journey from fat to fit was incredible. He stood as an example for many and even Nita also got inspired by Anant.

In an interview, she said that "There was no motivation other than my son Anant. He suffers from obesity. He was highly asthmatic so we had to put him on a lot of steroids. He had to lose weight for health reasons. A child does what his mother does, so I couldn't be seen eating while putting him on a diet. So I went on a diet along with Anant. Whatever he ate, I ate. Whenever he exercised, I did too. If he went for a walk, I would go along. By virtue of being his mother, I lost weight. He was my main motivation and continues to be, as we are still fighting obesity. There are so many children who have this, and mothers feel shy admitting it. But I think you have to motivate your child to lose weight, as the child looks up to you all the time. Both of us went away to Los Angeles for some time to a children's obesity hospital so I could get into a routine with him. I think that made my transition from whatever I was to what I am today."

Nita said that she loves to dance and does some physical activity like yoga and swimming. Coming to her diet, she starts her day with a handful of almonds and walnuts. She has an egg-white omelette for her breakfast. For her lunch, she consumes green vegetables and soup. For dinner, she picks green vegetables, sprouts and soups. She makes sure that she will have a low carb food and she also drinks beetroot juice every day.