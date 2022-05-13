How To Manage Heatstroke The Ayurveda Way

With India seeing a rise in heat waves across cities, there has been a spike in heatstroke cases. Heatstroke happens when the body is overheated, generally due to long receptiveness or exertion in high temperatures. When a person is affected by heatstroke, they may start having severe headaches and dizziness. Heat directly affects our heads, and the direct contact with intense sunlight leads to the provocation of cramps.

Extreme heat also leads to nausea and hurling. If a heat stroke is not treated properly, it can affect our system and can cause lethal devastation to our organ system. It can lead to multi-organ failure and sepsis. Some common and most recurring symptoms of heatstroke include confusing or foggy mind, nausea, vomiting, pounding heartbeat, high BP, muscle cramps, darker urine, and intense thirst.

Precautions to avoid a heatstroke:

Heatstroke can be prevented by taking a few measures such as avoiding yourself from going out unnecessarily, and if needed, try covering your head with a scarf and wearing a cap for protection from heatwaves. Heatwaves can also be escaped by increasing the intake of liquid supplements and keeping water while at work. It is advisable to wear lighter, cotton-based clothes to avoid skin irritation and breakouts.

If you see someone having a heatstroke, immediately take them to the nearest emergency room. Meanwhile, remove spare clothes from the person and keep them indoors in an Air-Conditioned room. Put any cold object like cold water, Ice Bag, or any cooling thing, directly on their head.

You can also add the below few items to your diet during summers.

1. Buttermilk and Coconut Water: Due to extreme heat and sweating, many essential minerals and vitamins are lost from our bodies. Buttermilk helps in stimulating our body with lost vitamins and minerals. Not only, coconut water rehydrates our body by naturally balancing the electrolytes in our but also it reduces uneasiness and nausea.

2. Kokum sharbat: Kokum is popular summer fruit with a tangy taste. Not only does it have a great taste but also it is packed with many health benefits which give hydration and nutritious refreshment in this increasing temperature.

3. Raw Mango Juice or Aam Panna: This is an excellent refreshing summer juice, popular as a home remedy for heat/sunstroke. The benefits of Aam Panna for heatstroke have been mentioned by Ayurvedic practitioners over years. Raw mango is filled with antioxidant that helps our body in collagen production and protects the skin from sun damage. This excellent summer essential fruit is filled with electrolytes and consuming it cools the body, which often gets high due to sunstroke.

4. Sandalwood Paste: Sandalwood Paste has cooling properties that will bring down your body temperature. All you need to do is mix some sandalwood powder and make it a paste then apply it to your forehead and chest. This also helps to soothe irritable skin. While sandalwood cures a heat rash, it can also be consumed. It is extremely cooling for the blood and circulatory systems.

According to Ayurveda, just as everyone has a unique identity, each person has a particular flow of energy, with a set of characteristics both physical and emotional. So do understand your doshas and live towards a better and healthy life.